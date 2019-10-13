We’ve just come through the hottest summers since 1880 and the wettest 12-month period in the continental U.S. To help, you could ask your lawmaker to support current bipartisan legislation in the U.S. House, H.R. 763, or the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This legislation would not cause government to grow. It would charge a fee to big carbon producers, distributing the money to each person in the U.S. The fee would start small but grow, incentivizing corporations to change practices.
Promotion of clean energy technology is an area in which Missouri could lead; we have abundant natural resources for clean energy production and innovation.
The bill would decrease carbon pollution while unleashing American technology, innovation and ingenuity. It would be effective, good for people and the economy and revenue-neutral. This legislation would not solve all climate-related issues; it is a first step. As a medical researcher, clinician, a lover of the outdoors, a wife, mother and a concerned citizen, I hope our congressional leaders will consider joining bipartisan groups in the House and Senate working to bring H.R. 763 closer to law. Our nation’s health depends on their help.
Helen H. Host • Town and Country