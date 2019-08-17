I’m not certain we will solve the problems in this country until our leaders are bound by the same laws, norms and parameters as the rest of us.
Rather than pensions, our leaders should receive Social Security benefits and get medical attention from the Veterans Administration. If there is open carry of semi-automatic weapons at Walmart, the same should apply in the U.S. Capitol. If I can be reprimanded or fired (or not hired in the first place) for sexual or other forms of harassment, the same should apply to them. If my salary is based on the merits of meeting goals and getting things accomplished, so should theirs. If my hiring depends on drug or mental health checks or financial stability, so should theirs. Expense reimbursements should be scrutinized; no free lunches.
I believe many elected officials, especially those in office for years, lose perspective on the real world. Perhaps if they lived in it things would improve.
Nancy L. Williams • St. Louis