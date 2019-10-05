With all the clamoring for a ban on assault weapons, it should be remembered that this is not a new idea. In fact, Sept. 13 marked 25 years since a ban on assault weapons was passed by Congress and signed by President Bill Clinton.
The law needed to be renewed, but the Republican Congress refused. What possible justification could there have been to allow such weapons in the hands of private citizens?
Now there is even more urgency to pass that law, but Republicans in the Senate remain silent. Did the party possess greater wisdom 25 years ago, or is there just greater influence now from the National Rifle Association with President Donald Trump’s blessing.
Patti Teper • St. Louis