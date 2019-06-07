Regarding “75 years after D-Day, world leaders honor veterans” (June 6): On D-Day’s 75th anniversary, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s D-Day prayer came quickly to mind. He went on national radio the evening of June 6, 1944, asking all Americans to join him in a prayer.
The commander-in-chief began with an eloquent summary of the D-Day mission, his familiar voice saying in part: “Our sons, pride of our nation, this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our republic, our religion, and our civilization, and to set free a suffering humanity. Lead them straight and true, give strength to their arms.” He continued: “Some will never return. Embrace these, father, and receive them, Thy heroic servants, into thy kingdom.”
Roosevelt cautioned that the road would be “long and hard” and “success may not come with rushing speed.” He was confident, however, that “by thy grace, and by the righteousness of our cause, our sons will triumph.”
In rereading this, I wondered what would be the reaction to Roosevelt’s prayer today. I am saddened to suspect that Roosevelt, or any other president, would be accused by many in the progressive media of having injected the Judeo-Christian religion into the public square. I have little doubt, though, that most Americans would be moved by his prayer and pleased the president had delivered it.
John Leland • O’Fallon, Ill.