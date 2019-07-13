Subscribe for 99¢
Megan Rapinoe holds the Women's World Cup trophy as the U.S. women's soccer team is celebrated with a parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women's World Cup title. Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

 Richard Drew

Women’s team shameful in disrespecting Trump

Regarding “U.S. women’s soccer team captain accepts Capitol invitation” (July 10): Can one be both proud of the accomplishment of the United States women’s national soccer team, but ashamed and embarrassed by their behavior and comments about our president and our country? I refer to their team co-captain Megan Rapinoe’s shameful attitude toward a possible invitation to the White House. The recent negative opinions of Rapinoe toward the visit, and even our country, were laced with obscenities. Does this team really deserve to represent us with this disrespectful behavior to the country that has done so much for them? They certainly do not deserve a trip to the White House.

Jacqueline Dougherty • St. Charles

