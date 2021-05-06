Letter: 1619 Project offers broader understanding of history

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Missouri Republicans embrace racism and censorship in trying to ban the 1619 Project” (April 29): By attempting to ban the 1619 Project, Teaching Tolerance, and even a program that helps young children and families to think critically about privilege, the conservative-dominated Missouri Legislature is promoting the very “cancel culture” that they supposedly despise. They claim that these curricula inflame racial tensions and promote “activism.” The truth is, they are offering a broader understanding of history from the perspective of the people who didn’t get to write the books.
Some of our leaders and their constituents seem to be uncomfortable taking a good, hard look at themselves and owning the fact that perhaps they got where they are today in part because of starting a mile ahead in this race we call life. It is possible to be simultaneously aware of one’s privilege and proud of hard work and accomplishments. It’s a gross oversimplification to believe those things are mutually exclusive.
Looking at our country through the lens of the people whose voices have long been silenced is a necessary step toward truth and reconciliation. Growing our capacity for self-examination is an act of empathy and patriotism. If we can’t reckon with some of the ugliest parts of our nation’s past and acknowledge how they still manifest today, then we are bound to make the same mistakes over and over again. It is at best naiveté and at worst conscious denial to believe that America is infallible. Just like all of its citizens, America can be deeply flawed and still worthy of love.