Letter: 1619 Project offers broader understanding of history

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Missouri Republicans embrace racism and censorship in trying to ban the 1619 Project” (April 29): By attempting to ban the 1619 Project, Teaching Tolerance, and even a program that helps young children and families to think critically about privilege, the conservative-dominated Missouri Legislature is promoting the very “cancel culture” that they supposedly despise. They claim that these curricula inflame racial tensions and promote “activism.” The truth is, they are offering a broader understanding of history from the perspective of the people who didn’t get to write the books.

Some of our leaders and their constituents seem to be uncomfortable taking a good, hard look at themselves and owning the fact that perhaps they got where they are today in part because of starting a mile ahead in this race we call life. It is possible to be simultaneously aware of one’s privilege and proud of hard work and accomplishments. It’s a gross oversimplification to believe those things are mutually exclusive.