Letter: 1898 Lindenwood water tower needs to be saved
0 comments

Letter: 1898 Lindenwood water tower needs to be saved

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Old water tower on Lindenwood campus to come down

Workers begin to remove debris from the upper level of the old water tower on the Lindenwood University Campus in St. Charles on Friday, May 15, 2020. The structure, which has been around for more than 130 years, is scheduled for demolition by the university which originally bought it in 1971 from the city of St. Charles to save it from demolition. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Regarding “Lindenwood U. water tower facing demolition, soon” (May 15): I read with interest about efforts now underway to demolish the historic water tower on the Lindenwood University campus. As the article pointed out, upon acquiring the structure, the university had planned on preserving the tower and its historic significance, stating, “We take our responsibility seriously.”

Really? How sad it is when such narrow-minded thinking leads to the demolition of unique structures such as this one. I implore university officials to reevaluate their decision and help preserve this structure for posterity.

J. Kennard Streett • Ladue

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports