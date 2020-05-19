Letter: 1898 Lindenwood water tower needs to be saved

Regarding “Lindenwood U. water tower facing demolition, soon” (May 15): I read with interest about efforts now underway to demolish the historic water tower on the Lindenwood University campus. As the article pointed out, upon acquiring the structure, the university had planned on preserving the tower and its historic significance, stating, “We take our responsibility seriously.”
Really? How sad it is when such narrow-minded thinking leads to the demolition of unique structures such as this one. I implore university officials to reevaluate their decision and help preserve this structure for posterity.
J. Kennard Streett • Ladue
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.