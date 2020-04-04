Letter: 1918 pandemic should be called ‘American Flu’
WW1-AX

FILE PHOTO 1918 -- Members of the American Red Cross remove Spanish influenza victims from a house at Etzel and Page avenues.

 Post-Dispatch file photo

Regarding “‘Spanish flu’ was used before. Why not ‘Chinese virus’?” (March 26): I was both shocked and appalled by this letter defending President Donald Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus.” In an effort to criticize the Post-Dispatch, the letter writer seemed unaware that we now believe the 1918 flu pandemic did not begin in Spain, but rather in a county in Kansas. Thus, if the reader would like to change the name, it should be called the “American flu.”

Lester Buehler, Ph.D. • Manchester

