Letter: 1983 Beirut bombing didn't hurt Reagan's popularity

Regarding "Biden defends departure from 'forever war,' praises airlift" (Sept. 1): House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy describes the Biden evacuation of Afghanistan as “probably the biggest failure in American government on a military stage in my lifetime”.

Perhaps McCarthy can't remember when 241 U.S. service members were killed in a massive truck bombing of their barracks in Beirut in 1983.

Then-President Ronald Reagan’s administration took major criticism for the decision to house these service members in a single structure that dangerously concentrated their numbers and threatened their security. Although an earlier truck bombing in Lebanon that year had killed 63 people, including 17 Americans, little was done to beef up security around the barracks. Smarting from this disaster, Reagan withdrew the Marines from Lebanon three months later. Some might even say that he turned tail and retreated with his tail between his legs.

I don’t recall that Reagan was ever impeached or resigned over the Lebanon fiasco. In fact, he was reelected.