Letter: 619 Project is flawed and is based on a false narrative

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Missouri Republicans embrace racism and censorship in trying to ban the 1619 Project” (April 29): Why does Messenger have to politicize everything? He argues that opponents of the 1619 Project and its associated critical race theory are all Republicans playing “cancel culture,” hypocritically contradicting their own criticisms of its use.

Opposition to “expert” curriculum on the basis of weak scholarship and erroneous content is not cancel culture. In my opinion, the 1619 Project is rooted in neo-Marxist critical race theory, which has no accuracy in cultural development.

The factual basis of the 1619 Project is more seriously flawed and more important than earlier fad curricula proposals. Students must learn the historical and ideological basis of good citizenship and virtuous behavior. Personal narratives that reject the basis of our nation’s founding and our experience cannot be the basis of such a curriculum.

Jack Tatom • Chesterfield