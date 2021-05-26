Letter: 70 years after cease fire, Korea still a powder keg

Memorial Day this Monday has a very personal meaning for me. I am a 94-year-old combat veteran of the Korean War. On every Memorial Day, I take time to remember and pay tribute to my fellow First Division Marines who fought with me and lost their lives in 1951 in that war. I hope Americans everywhere can spare a few moments to remember people like my friends, Mike, Jimmy and Sammy, who were the victims of Chinese and North Korean grenades and burp gun or mortar fire on those blood-soaked hillsides near the 38th parallel.