Letter: 70 years after cease fire, Korea still a powder keg
Memorial Day this Monday has a very personal meaning for me. I am a 94-year-old combat veteran of the Korean War. On every Memorial Day, I take time to remember and pay tribute to my fellow First Division Marines who fought with me and lost their lives in 1951 in that war. I hope Americans everywhere can spare a few moments to remember people like my friends, Mike, Jimmy and Sammy, who were the victims of Chinese and North Korean grenades and burp gun or mortar fire on those blood-soaked hillsides near the 38th parallel.

I am seriously disappointed that after almost 70 years since the cease-fire, there is still no peace agreement between North and South Korea. The threat of a nuclear armed North Korea still hovers over the world. How sad.

Leonard Adreon • Clayton

