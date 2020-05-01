Letter: A bad emergency room experience is cause for pause

My physician sent me to the emergency room last week. No one was in the waiting room. They took me in a room right away, gave me oxygen and a COVID-19 test. Then they left. I was there for nine hours, six completely alone after getting negative test results. The emergency room doctor said to admit me anyway, the nurse tried to discharge me but then apologized for not checking the chart.
Upstairs in a room, the next doctor was indignant that I was wasting his time (I was still very ill) and tried to shame me for going to the hospital. They are tired, but I was really sick. I will think twice before going back to the emergency room.
Pam Kuehling • St. Louis
