Letter: A bad emergency room experience is cause for pause
0 comments

Letter: A bad emergency room experience is cause for pause

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
AP PHOTOS: A week of images from the coronavirus pandemic

Nurses and doctors clear the area before defibrillating a patient with COVID-19 who went into cardiac arrest, Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. The emergency room team successfully revived the patient. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

My physician sent me to the emergency room last week. No one was in the waiting room. They took me in a room right away, gave me oxygen and a COVID-19 test. Then they left. I was there for nine hours, six completely alone after getting negative test results. The emergency room doctor said to admit me anyway, the nurse tried to discharge me but then apologized for not checking the chart.

Upstairs in a room, the next doctor was indignant that I was wasting his time (I was still very ill) and tried to shame me for going to the hospital. They are tired, but I was really sick. I will think twice before going back to the emergency room.

Pam Kuehling • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports