Letter: A big welcome home to comic strip artist 'Steenz'

Regarding “Trailblazing St. Louis comic strip artist debuts in hometown Post-Dispatch” (Aug. 2): Welcome to Christina Stewart, also known as “Steenz,” to her hometown newspaper. Since April, she has been drawing the “Heart of the City” comic strip, which started in the Post-Dispatch this week. It’s good to enjoy the art and voice of a young woman in the funny pages of predominantly male contributors. Here’s to “Heart of the City” and Steenz’s forthcoming adventures.
Bretta Ribbing • Manchester
