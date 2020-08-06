You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: A big welcome home to comic strip artist 'Steenz'
Regarding “Trailblazing St. Louis comic strip artist debuts in hometown Post-Dispatch” (Aug. 2): Welcome to Christina Stewart, also known as “Steenz,” to her hometown newspaper. Since April, she has been drawing the “Heart of the City” comic strip, which started in the Post-Dispatch this week. It’s good to enjoy the art and voice of a young woman in the funny pages of predominantly male contributors. Here’s to “Heart of the City” and Steenz’s forthcoming adventures.

Bretta Ribbing • Manchester

Comic strip artist

Steenz is the new illustrator and writer for "Heart of the City.'

 Photos courtesy of Christina Stewart
