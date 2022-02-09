Letter: A Black female justice is only correcting past prejudices

"Reverse racism" is a funny expression. As an accusation, it says more about the accuser than the accused. If an action, such as stating a preference for a Black female judicial nominee, is reverse racism, then it is acknowledging that a previous racism has occurred. This action, then, is not reverse racism, but a reversal of racism — a necessary corrective for a past injustice.

Think of it like a personal foul during a basketball game. Is it "reverse basketball" to award two free throws to the player who was fouled?

If Republicans really wanted to emphasize the qualifications of a nominee, rather than race or sex, they could have reserved their judgments until the individual was nominated. But they did not.

This, again, says more about the accuser than the accused. Why is it every remediation of racial prejudice is dismissed as affirmative action? The assumption is that clearing the way for any minority is proof that minorities are inferior, since they can't succeed otherwise. It leads one to realize that, since we are all in fact created equal, a way would not need to be cleared if it weren't for racial prejudice.

Maybe if our children were allowed to learn the history of the struggles and triumphs of minorities and women, we would, as a nation, finally grow into our stated ideals.

Jeffrey Hobbs • Springfield, Ill.