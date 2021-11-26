 Skip to main content
Letter: A Black Kyle Rittenhouse would have been found guilty
Letter: A Black Kyle Rittenhouse would have been found guilty

Regarding “Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US” (Nov. 21): Let’s look at the Kyle Rittenhouse case from another angle. If a 17-year-old Black teenager left Illinois with an illegal rifle to join a protest in another state, eventually killing two men and wounding another one, can anyone doubt what the verdict would be in his trial?

In Rittenhouse’s defense, he claimed his goal was to protect property from rioters. But as he was threatened and feared for his life, in self-defense he began shooting. Now if such a person on trial had been Black, can anyone believe he would have a chance to be found not guilty?

Ann H. Zahniser • Greenville

