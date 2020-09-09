 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A bottle of water wouldn't have appeased protesters
0 comments

Letter: A bottle of water wouldn't have appeased protesters

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

 

Regarding "What if McCloskeys offered a friendly bottle of water?" (Sept. 5): Aside from supplying the so-called peaceful protesters projectiles to throw at the McCloskeys and at the windows of their home, this is ignoring that some protesters do not respect the concept of private property. Some don't believe in that, as demonstrated by having entered a private street.

And it is rather insulting that one would assume protesters could be appeased into good behavior by an offer of water along with a polite request to be careful of their property. That's rich.

Kate Martin • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports