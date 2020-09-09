Letter: A bottle of water wouldn't have appeased protesters

Regarding "What if McCloskeys offered a friendly bottle of water?" (Sept. 5): Aside from supplying the so-called peaceful protesters projectiles to throw at the McCloskeys and at the windows of their home, this is ignoring that some protesters do not respect the concept of private property. Some don't believe in that, as demonstrated by having entered a private street.
And it is rather insulting that one would assume protesters could be appeased into good behavior by an offer of water along with a polite request to be careful of their property. That's rich.
Kate Martin • St. Louis County
