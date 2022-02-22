 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A 'Christian values' candidate should be an independent

Regarding "Missouri governor's 'Christian values' statement questioned" (Feb. 4): It's hard these days to choose whom to vote for. As a Christian, to vote for a Democrat is to vote for abortion. As a Christian, to vote for a Republican is to vote for a party presently controlled by extremists who are against helping the poor or welcoming foreigners.

I agree with former Sen. John Danforth that we need an independent to run as a "purple party" candidate ("Independent ‘must’ run for Missouri Senate seat, Danforth says, citing new poll data", Feb. 20). That candidate would adhere to what Jesus taught us, not those who base their platform on what they think will get them elected.

Dan Messmer • Ellisville

