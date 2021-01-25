Letter: A college education is not worth it for every student

Regarding the letter “ Better education will lead to more Democratic voters ” (Jan. 21): The letter writer’s intellectual arrogance is frightening. One reason why college-educated adults lean Democratic is because the vast majority of college faculty are Democrats. Young, impressionable students soak up that bias. As people age, they become more conservative, and I would argue that is because they are learning true-life lessons, and not college-speak.

College education is certainly not for everyone. Many go into debt and perhaps never should have gone to college in the first place. Young adults borrow money to pay for nice housing, first-class gyms and recreational activities that they will never be able to afford when they are on their own, even if they graduate. If those constantly increasing college fees actually went into education instead of living luxuries, it might be worth it. I believe the knowledge of the average college graduate is much lower than it was decades ago, and a number of classes offered at many universities are laughable and a total waste of time and money. Many graduates end up with worthless diplomas.