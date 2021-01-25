 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A college education is not worth it for every student
0 comments

Letter: A college education is not worth it for every student

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pandemic affects how students shop for college

Parents and their Nerinx Hall High School juniors sit socially distanced on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as they listen to three college admissions administrators discuss the mechanics of applying for college during the school's College Kickoff informational session in the school's gymnasium. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding the letter “Better education will lead to more Democratic voters” (Jan. 21): The letter writer’s intellectual arrogance is frightening. One reason why college-educated adults lean Democratic is because the vast majority of college faculty are Democrats. Young, impressionable students soak up that bias. As people age, they become more conservative, and I would argue that is because they are learning true-life lessons, and not college-speak.

College education is certainly not for everyone. Many go into debt and perhaps never should have gone to college in the first place. Young adults borrow money to pay for nice housing, first-class gyms and recreational activities that they will never be able to afford when they are on their own, even if they graduate. If those constantly increasing college fees actually went into education instead of living luxuries, it might be worth it. I believe the knowledge of the average college graduate is much lower than it was decades ago, and a number of classes offered at many universities are laughable and a total waste of time and money. Many graduates end up with worthless diplomas.

My blue-collar, non-college-educated parents and I are not hateful or bigoted, but we are politically conservative. So I ask the letter writer just how does he propose to pay for that free college education?

Bret Riegel, M.D. • Washington, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports