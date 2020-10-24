 Skip to main content
Letter: A conscience is God’s gift, and all officeholders need one
Letter: A conscience is God's gift, and all officeholders need one

Regarding the letter “A religious conscience shouldn’t guide officeholders” (Oct. 17): Where to begin? The letter writer is confusing denomination with conscience. A conscience is God’s gift to everyone. Even uncivilized people know killing and stealing is wrong. Do we really want people with no conscience holding government positions; people who think lying and stealing is okay? That’s what is wrong now at every level of government. If every elected and appointed person obeyed his or her conscience, we would live in a selfless society. By the way, people who actually have no conscience are labeled social psychopaths.

Donna Dieckmann • Black Jack

