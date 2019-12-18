Letter: A conservative British wind blows from across ocean

Regarding “Johnson claims Brexit mandate with new conservative majority” (Dec. 14): Boris Johnson’s win in the British general election has important lessons for both parties in November.
The British Labour Party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935 because voters had no confidence that the party’s leader could implement a radical, left-wing agenda. U.S. Democrats, tussling for the party’s presidential nomination, ignore this stark reality at their peril.
Elizabeth Warren is no Jeremy Corbyn, but her policies are too progressive for the middle-of-the-road American voter. Donald Trump is not exactly Boris Johnson, either, but if the Republicans could portray themselves in our forthcoming election as more centrist than their opponents (a very tall order), they might win the election and regain control of the House.
British politics were a harbinger of U.S. trends in 2016. Back then, Britons left behind by globalization voted for Brexit. Five months later, Donald Trump was elected president in a similar populist surge. The political winds are blowing across the Atlantic from east to west.
Nigel Holloway • St. Louis