Letter: A Democratic president will invite others to attack us

I think that if any country decides to get involved in our upcoming elections, it certainly won’t be trying to get President Donald Trump reelected. Ever since Trump authorized the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the Democrats have been in lock step questioning Trump’s actions. Even former Vice President Joe Biden, who was OK with the 2003 invasion of Iraq while voicing warnings to President Barack Obama about the 2011 killing of Osama bin Laden, asserts that he has the answers to today’s military challenges.
For some Democrats, the answer is negotiation. Really? What treaties or agreements have Russia, Iran and North Korea not broken? Anyone who understands history knows that the U.S. was attacked in World War II because we were weak. What terrorist organization wouldn’t want to see Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders or Sen. Elizabeth Warren as president?
We may not like the way the world operates, but NATO and the United Nations are totally useless in stopping world atrocities. With that in mind, what’s our choice? If Sanders, Biden or Warren become president, why retain our military might if they seem so reluctant to use it?
How are we supposed to trust one of these Democrats to deal with terrorist countries — when they can’t even out-negotiate Sen. Mitch McConnell?
Rich Iezzi • St. Louis