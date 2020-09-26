Letter: A few bad officers shouldn't reflect on entire force

It makes me sick to see members of the “defund the police” movement abuse our laws and everyday decencies to the point of giving our city and county an unsafe reputation. Because of the mistakes of a few police officers in our country, this group has assumed the right to take the law into their own hands — which has meant no law.
There are increases in robbery, carjacking, assault and murder rates, because people are afraid to call the police for what I believe is a fear of retaliation by haters. We cannot live in a lawless community. The police have to be able to improve training and increase their recruitment. This requires funding. When they do arrest a perpetrator with strong evidence, that person needs to be prosecuted.
It is not right to judge any sector of society by the actions of a few, and yet this is what has happened. This group has concocted an excuse to do as they please, with respect for no one. It is ignorant behavior that harms us all.
Lecil Saller • St. Louis
