Letter: A global government would solve international conflicts

Regarding the letter “A world government could help avert future wars”: (March 16): I’ve never been more convinced of the need for global government than now. That we should have to put up with this unjust and immoral aggression in Ukraine is an obscenity, yet we have no present way of dealing with it. The United Nations remains locked in its 75-year-old veto structure while nations struggle with no vote. The Constitution for a Federated Earth languishes on the shelf. It is time to move this idea forward.