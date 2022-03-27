Letter: A global government would solve international conflicts

Regarding the letter “A world government could help avert future wars”: (March 16): I’ve never been more convinced of the need for global government than now. That we should have to put up with this unjust and immoral aggression in Ukraine is an obscenity, yet we have no present way of dealing with it. The United Nations remains locked in its 75-year-old veto structure while nations struggle with no vote. The Constitution for a Federated Earth languishes on the shelf. It is time to move this idea forward.
I recall the wise words from the Catholic bishops at the Second Vatican Council that “it is our clear duty, therefore, to strain every muscle as we work for the time when all war can be completely outlawed by international consent. This goal undoubtedly requires the establishment of some universal public authority acknowledged as such by all, and endowed with effective power to safeguard, on the behalf of all, security, regard for justice, and respect for rights.”
Sister Carla Mae Streeter • St. Louis
Aquinas Institute of Theology