Letter: A good-news reminder of how great the US can be

Regarding David Nicklaus’ column, “Nicklaus: The world needs ventilators, and Husky thinks it’s found a way to build them cheaply” (May 22): All too often these days, I find myself putting down the Post-Dispatch to get away from everything politics. But this article, about Husky Corp. employees getting together to configure their gasoline flow control device into a prototype ventilator to support a shortage, tugged at my heartstrings.
As with all good stories, it evoked sentiment, particularly when it talked about the Husky owner’s flashbacks to his Vietnam tour, when he had to be kept alive with an airflow regulator. The article, including discussion of the Husky Corp. history, reminds me that America is still the home of innovation and is the greatest when we are united. Thanks for the memories.
Terese McGrath • St. Louis County
