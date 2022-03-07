 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A good way to help Ukraine is to conserve petroleum

US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil

Gas prices are displayed at gas stations in Englewood, N.J., Monday, March 7, 2022. Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

Regarding "Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: 'Ban it'" (March 4): Ukraine is in a war it did not want. Civilians and Ukrainian troops are fighting to save their country. How can we help them? By slowing down the outside world's need for oil from Russia.

I totally understand that the gasoline prices are a very heavy burden on many working-class families. There are also a lot of families for whom it's just a small inconvenience. Perhaps those families can help a neighbor who is less fortunate and give them a ride to the store or to their place of employment if it is nearby. We could all try carpooling more.

And let's not forget the oil companies in our desire to help Ukraine. Is it too much to ask for them to dip into their deep, deep pockets and absorb some of the rising costs? The world needs to work together to help Ukraine fight back against Vladimir Putin.

Carol Wilson • St. Peters

