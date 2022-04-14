Letter: A joke is never a justification for physical violence

Regarding “ Why did Rock, Oscars audience get a pass for laughing ” (April 11): I have no issue with the joke made by Chris Rock at the recent Academy Awards. He is a comedian. Comedians are free to say what they please. I am sure he knew prior to making the joke that he would get some sort of reaction.

Never is a physical act of violence warranted, especially by a public figure on live television. Jada Pinkett Smith could have stood up for herself. Smith’s actions are being justified because Jada is a Black female. Regardless of race, gender, etc., either people need to learn to stand up for themselves or have thicker skin. If Will Smith had an issue with the joke that was made, he should have taken that up privately with Rock.