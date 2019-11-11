Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column, “The right’s relentless defense of Trump isn’t normal. The problem predates him.” (Nov. 3): If Mr. McDermott and other liberals looked in the mirror, it would show the self-delusion, hate and viciousness of Democrats. You wasted three years and have struck out so far against President Donald Trump. There was no Russian collusion, no election-law violations and now no Ukrainian quid pro quo. Only a request to investigate the corrupt extortion of Ukraine by former Vice President Joe Biden. And so what if President Trump applied some pressure to foreign aid recipients as a small requirement on the billions of dollars we waste annually? The U.S. should eliminate foreign aid altogether because after 50 years and trillions spent, few countries are more democratic.
Rep. Adam Schiff is delusional to think Trump will be removed. The Senate will reject removal out of hand, making the House look stupid. It assures Trump reelection. The Democratic candidates offer only government freebies, higher taxes and more regulations. Never have I ever seen such hateful viciousness, lies and near insanity while Democrats carry on against this president.
And thanks for Fox News because all other newspapers and TV news media are nothing but propaganda organs for liberal left-wing Democrats.
Ron Jones • Alton