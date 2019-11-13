Regarding “Loop Trolley has already been a positive to town” (Nov. 8): I beg to differ with writer Ben Uchitelle’s letter. I have to share my personal experience.
I recently visited the History Museum on a Thursday with a plan to ride the trolley. Its stated hours are “Noon to 6 p.m.” As of 1 p.m., the man working the security desk at the museum had not seen the only trolley car running that day. I waited, along with a handful of others. We had no clue as to when the trolley would show. All they tell you is it takes an hour to travel the 4.4-mile round trip.
After finally boarding the trolley with only a handful of other riders, the “scanner” could not scan our tickets, which wasn’t a problem because no one was near the scanner or checking to see if people actually had a ticket. It’s like Metrolink; skip the ticket purchase. Just jump right on!
En route to the Loop, we had a 10-minute delay because a car was illegally parked on the track with no one inside of it. We began looking for a return trolley ride at 4:45 p.m. At 5:25 p.m., the trolley appeared near Blueberry Hill. When I tried to board, the driver said, “I’m done for the day.” I reminded him that it runs until 6 p.m. He said he had to return the trolley to the parking area. I told him to read the Post-Dispatch. There will be a nice letter to the editor about my trolley experience. He sighed, told me to climb aboard, and returned me to the History Museum. Over $50 million wasted. Cut your losses now and end this useless boondoggle.
Michael Szerzinski • St.Louis