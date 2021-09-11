 Skip to main content
Letter: A lost Christmas card reminds us we’re all Americans
Christmas card from DeSoto

Regarding “From the 9/11 archives: The Post-Dispatch Extra edition from Sept. 11, 2001” (Sept. 11): I was rushing to the subway in New York on a chilly December evening in 2001. A young girl reached out with a piece of red paper. She said softly, “can I give you a Christmas card?” After a little hesitation, I said sure, and she explained that she traveled from St. Louis with her schoolmates to spread some Christmas spirit.

I was moved by her determination to stand on the corner of Broad and Wall, one of the busiest intersections in New York, to hand out Christmas cards to strangers. I had been to a dozen memorial services. I couldn’t bear to look up at the skyline. Her generosity lifted me. I shoved the card in my briefcase to read later.

The card was addressed “Dear Special New York Friend” and signed “Your American Friend, Emily.” Emily, a student St. Rose of Lima in De Soto, Mo., wrote that she was praying for me and all New Yorkers. I displayed the card on my mantle every Christmas.

I thought I had lost it until a month ago, when I found it under a box of ornaments. As the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 approached, I realized I never had the opportunity to thank Emily.

This simple act of kindness from a girl in a St. Louis got me through a tough holiday season and has stuck with me for 20 years.

We all could use a reminder about how in our darkest day, we were all Americans.

Jerry Brennan • Garden City, New York

