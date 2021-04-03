 Skip to main content
Letter: A moderate Republican voter has few choices available
Letter: A moderate Republican voter has few choices available

Republican elephant symbol

Regarding “24 possible GOP presidential candidates in 2024” (March 31): As a moderate, can the GOP expect me to vote for candidates like Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Sen. Ted Cruz, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens or Sen. Josh Hawley? Surely, the GOP can’t expect me to vote for a party that is trying to deny many people the right to vote or that is aligned with neo-Nazis, Proud Boys, QAnon, the Ku Klux Klan and more.

As a moderate who supports moderate gun laws for hunters and for personal protection, can the GOP expect me to vote for a party controlled by gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association, allowing private citizens the right to bear arms as long as they are no bigger than the Navy’s cannons? No, no, no and no.

Daniel Messmer • Ellisville

