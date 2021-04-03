Letter: A moderate Republican voter has few choices available

Regarding “24 possible GOP presidential candidates in 2024” (March 31): As a moderate, can the GOP expect me to vote for candidates like Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Sen. Ted Cruz, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens or Sen. Josh Hawley? Surely, the GOP can’t expect me to vote for a party that is trying to deny many people the right to vote or that is aligned with neo-Nazis, Proud Boys, QAnon, the Ku Klux Klan and more.