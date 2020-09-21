Letter: A new conservative party should rise after the election

Being an Independent American conservative, I can’t help but wonder: Once President Donald trump has been voted out of office, are those anti-Trump groups then going to turn their attention to voting out the current Republicans in Congress? Those lawmakers have proven themselves to have no integrity by sitting idly by and enabling Trump.
The future of my 12-, 9-, and 7-year-old grandchildren depends on the current structure of the Republican Party being relegated to irrelevance. It is my hope a party will arise with conservative principles, move out of the dark ages, and more closely align with those of the Founding Founders and architects of the Constitution.
Kevin McConnell • Berkeley
