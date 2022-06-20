Letter: A new name for Trump supporters: 'The Liars' Club'

Regarding the editorial "The success of the big lie in GOP primaries endangers the party, and democracy" (June 14): The Post-Dispatch rightly deplores the fact that more than 100 Republican candidates who won in recent primaries have bought into Donald Trump’s big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. It is frightening that the overwhelming majority of the Republican Party is willing to embrace any belief or action, however repugnant or violent, that will install Trump to power again, whether or not our democracy is destroyed in the process.

What are we to call a Republican Party that could endorse such “alternative facts” and rationalize an attempted coup? I propose that we re-name the Republican Party “The Liars’ Club.” Requirement for membership: Belief in the big lie that the election was fraudulent.

Maybe someday the Republican Party will reject such lies and re-commit to the democratic process, including the peaceful transfer of power. But given the threat that The Liars’ Club currently poses to our democracy, Americans should vote only for the Democratic Party in upcoming elections or for those Republicans like Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger who have not taken leave of their senses — or their values.

Meg Selig • University City