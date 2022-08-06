 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A nurse could add helpful perspective in Washington

U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine at diner meet and greet

"I was thinking about being President one day and helping a lot of people," said Camden Suber, 7, who asks Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Trudy Busch Valentine how to become a politician during a meet-and-greet with voters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Chris' Pancake & Dining in St. Louis. Busch Valentine will face Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who handily won Missouri's Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Day after US Senate primary win, Valentine lists top campaign issues at St. Louis diner” (Aug. 3): Trudy Busch Valentine was an invited guest at our July 28 Nurses for America meeting. We were overwhelmingly impressed with her. As a nurse, Valentine knows what it means to be of service to others. She has the knowledge and understanding necessary to represent both nurses and patients.

She believes in health equity, the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid and providing help for opioid addiction and mental health issues. She also believes in gun safety, protecting voter rights, reproductive rights and our climate. Trudy’s own personal grief and suffering, the loss of her sister, husband and son has given her an appreciation and sensitivity for compassion and empathy which is so desperately needed right now.

Erin Hartnett • New York, N.Y.

