Letter: A peaceful transfer of power needed for country to go on

Regarding “Where Biden stood, reminders of a failed insurrection” (Jan. 20): My college-age children asked me: If the United States did not have a peaceful transition of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, what would we do? I’m a business owner. Without missing a beat, I responded that I would stop investing in the U.S., and I would immediately send my children to study abroad. Their job would be to look for economic opportunities in faraway lands while their grandparents, aunts, uncles and parents waited.