Letter: A peaceful transfer of power needed for country to go on
Letter: A peaceful transfer of power needed for country to go on

Regarding “Where Biden stood, reminders of a failed insurrection” (Jan. 20): My college-age children asked me: If the United States did not have a peaceful transition of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, what would we do? I’m a business owner. Without missing a beat, I responded that I would stop investing in the U.S., and I would immediately send my children to study abroad. Their job would be to look for economic opportunities in faraway lands while their grandparents, aunts, uncles and parents waited.

Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt should put country, the economy and my kids’ future above party and vote to convict Donald Trump. Next time, a more skilled player than Trump could succeed in bringing down this republic.

Serra-Lesa Ivener • Clayton

