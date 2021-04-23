 Skip to main content
Letter: A plant-based diet will reduce global warming, pollution
Letter: A plant-based diet will reduce global warming, pollution

In light of Thursday’s Earth Day observances, our household has reduced our carbon footprint by curtailing travel and our thermostat. We recycle. But we can do so much more by cutting our consumption of animal meat and milk products.

A recent article in The Guardian newspaper argues that animal agriculture is a major driver of climate change, as well as air and water pollution, depletion of soil and water resources, and destruction of wildlife habitats. Oxford University’s prestigious Food Climate Research Network reports that solving the global warming catastrophe requires a massive shift to plant-based eating.

In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat, fish and dairy products with vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar and other renewable energy sources.

Shem Pinter • St. Louis

