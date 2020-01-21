Letter: A plea to help the struggle of koala bears' future

Regarding “Thousands of koalas feared dead in Australia wildfires” (Dec. 28): I’m a fourth grade student at McGrath Elementary School. I am 10 years old, and I like to ride my bike, but enough about me, there is something more important in the world right now. Koala bears are being killed in wildfires.
Koalas need you. They are just too slow to escape the fires. When people search the aftermath of wildfires, most koalas are found dead, and a very few lucky koalas are found alive. Some are burned. They are rushed to veterinarians. But when the treatments are done, they can’t be returned to the wild because the fires have burned down their homes.
There are several websites devoted to saving the koalas. If you donate just a little bit of money, that could change the world a tiny bit, but if everyone donates a little bit, it could make a big change.
Margaret McAllister • Brentwood