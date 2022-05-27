Letter: A pregnant woman must choose what’s best for herself

Regarding Steve Rupp’s guest column “Abortion is wrong in any circumstance. There is no discussion.” (May 21): I believe Rupp could not be more incorrect. Abortion is not always wrong and there is indeed discussion about it, a lot of discussion.

Life may begin at conception, but that does not mean all abortions are wrong or immoral or unethical. No, it is not simply about killing human life. Rather, it is about a woman’s choice to do what is best for her and her family in any situation. Yes, including the right to end that life in the womb if that is what is deemed best for a woman and her family, and the fetus.

Far too many babies die due to poverty, lack of medical care or poor parenting. Terrorists kill innocent people; others would control women and deny them the right to do what is best for themselves, not leave it up to politicians or someone like Rupp. Unless he is the sperm donor, it is really none of his business. And I am sure he would be in favor of increased taxes to take care of all these new children born into poverty with the need for medical and physical support.

Rupp clearly shows he is in favor of forcing women to give birth against their will, and then claims it is not about controlling women. I am surprised he has not publicly commented about ending foreign wars.

Rick Ackerman • University City