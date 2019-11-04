Regarding “Potentially privatizing Lambert airport takes another step forward in search for potential bidders” (Oct. 6): If you privatize the airport, it will cost more to fly. The only way the people who lease the airport can turn a profit would be to raise prices. So while the city would get more money, passengers would be paying more to fly while also paying for the lessee to make a profit.
It is a way to raise taxes and put money into the hands of the people who sponsored this fiasco. This is a loser and would just give the city more money to waste at our expense. Let the people vote on it.
Robert Wilhelm • Wentzville