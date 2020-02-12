Letter: A promise to not elect any Republicans in November

As an almost 91-year-old lifetime independent voter who has seen a lot and done a lot, I can no longer contain my sadness and anger as I watch my beloved country being destroyed.
To each Republican senator, except for Mitt Romney, and all of the supporters of President Donald Trump: There are many of us out here, of all persuasions, who now will speak up.
We had hoped that the impeachment would have removed this dangerous president. Sadly, we must now wait until November to show our strength. Believe me, you will see the numbers. We will come down on Trump like a force never seen before. We will make sure every senator who voted against his removal from office will not be reelected. And we pray that the damage he’s done is fixable.
Please know that millions of us will be going to the voting booths to show respect for our beautiful Constitution, get rid of those who trashed it and hopefully see that no one has to go through this again.
My father, Sgt. William Shemin (1896-1973), was awarded the Medal of Honor for bravery in action in France during World War I. What would he say?
Elsie Shemin-Roth • Webster Groves