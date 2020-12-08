Letter: A proof-of-vaccination card could help reopen businesses

Regarding “With hopes for relief pinned to vaccine, Missouri health chief says additional doses coming” (Dec. 4): A vaccine for the coronavirus will soon be available. But the vaccine’s success largely depends on the willingness of people to be vaccinated. Each individual who skeptically refuses to be vaccinated could wind up helping spread the virus. Meanwhile, some St. Louis County businesses forced to close due coronavirus restrictions are struggling.

There is a simple solution: People who choose to be vaccinated should receive an official card documenting their decision. Local leaders should then allow this card to serve as an admission ticket into those businesses that had been previously closed to the public.

As more and more people carry around their written proof of vaccination, they will be able to patronize our local businesses and bring them back to life. More importantly, the incentive provided by entry back into the eating establishments, movie theaters and concert venues would encourage more people to be vaccinated. As more and more people agree to accept the vaccines, the pandemic scourge should finally come to an end.

Joe Regenbogen • St. Louis County