Letter: A re-imagining police mission could be transformative

Many people’s first reaction to defunding police is legitimately: What about rapes, murders, abductions, assaults, robberies?
Police are rarely able to intervene and actually stop these crimes. They primarily investigate crimes after the fact, and their ability to solve them is greatly hindered by lack of community trust.
Part of re-imagining public safety involves, in my opinion, phasing out police while forming trusted investigative units. These institutions need high professional standards. There would be no need for police badges and guns if these investigative entities are housed within the government.
Re-imagining public safety requires us to shift from a punitive orientation in solving crime to a proactive and rehabilitative model. It requires a paradigm shift.
Patching up a broken and corrupt system — built on suppression of Black people, the poor, the labor movement, and more — hasn’t delivered. Attempts made over the last 100 years to reform the police have not stopped the police murders, brutalizations and harassment.
Re-imagining public safety includes diverting money from police to social services and the health department.
Providing services such as job training, a living wage, fully funded schools, affordable health care, affordable housing and mediation training would have a powerful deterrent effect on crime because people’s basic needs would have been met.
Dismantling the police would need to be a thoughtful, step-by-step process. It can’t be rushed into, but I believe it should begin now and not stop until the job is done.
Susie Chasnoff • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.