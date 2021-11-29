Letter: A real man would denounce all anti-democratic force

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Josh Hawley mansplains why America needs toxic masculinity” (Nov. 7): Sen. Josh Hawley made news recently by hoisting the banner for a renewal of manliness — a flag that presumably has been trampled into the mud by rampaging feminists and guy-bashing progressives over the years.

Hawley will forever be remembered for the iconic picture of his raised fist and defiant look as the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was approaching. I think the men and women of that goon squad displayed enough malignant manhood for a division of Nazi storm troopers. Is Hawley campaigning for a nationwide effort to nurture a whole generation of insurrectionists who think it’s their right to trample over democracy whenever their manly white feelings get hurt?

On Jan. 6, an avalanche of toxic manliness shut down the peaceful transfer of power, terrorized members of Congress, and got a few people killed. I think we all could agree that it would have been preferable for those mob members to have been glued to their electronic toys, watching porn or playing video games, rather than attempting to overthrow the government.