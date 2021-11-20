Letter: A real man would renew Violence against Women Act

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Josh Hawley mansplains why America needs toxic masculinity" (Nov. 7): Sen. Josh Hawley should use his masculine values to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act and close the boyfriend loophole. This act requires reauthorization every five years and expired three years ago. A bill reauthorizing this act passed the House in March, but the Senate has yet to introduce it, in large part due to contention around closing the boyfriend loophole.

Current federal law prohibits owning or buying a firearm if a person is convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor and is married, living with, or has a child with their partner. According to the Giffords Law Center, half of intimate partner homicides are committed by abusive boyfriends who are not covered by this law and access guns.