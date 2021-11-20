 Skip to main content
Letter: A real man would renew Violence against Women Act
Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Josh Hawley mansplains why America needs toxic masculinity" (Nov. 7): Sen. Josh Hawley should use his masculine values to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act and close the boyfriend loophole. This act requires reauthorization every five years and expired three years ago. A bill reauthorizing this act passed the House in March, but the Senate has yet to introduce it, in large part due to contention around closing the boyfriend loophole.

Current federal law prohibits owning or buying a firearm if a person is convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor and is married, living with, or has a child with their partner. According to the Giffords Law Center, half of intimate partner homicides are committed by abusive boyfriends who are not covered by this law and access guns.

Hawley’s recent manhood speech stated men must be held responsible for their actions. Prohibiting a gun in domestic-violence circumstances is a humane measure of responsibility. Also according to Giffords Law Center, a woman is shot to death by an intimate partner roughly every 14 hours in this country. Hawley should know “strong and healthy manhood” requires changing gender norms that his speech perpetuated. These norms put unreasonable pressures on men and normalize violence that creates fear and controls women. At the same time, we need his “courage, and independence, and assertiveness” to provide basic precautions that help prevent survivors of abuse from being killed.

Jessica Timerman • St. Louis 

