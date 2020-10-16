Letter: A religious conscience shouldn't guide officeholders

Article VI, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution states "no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States."
Our forefathers fled to these shores to escape religious test oaths that denied office to members of less favored churches. When they wrote the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, they wanted to ensure this protection.
I was born and raised Roman Catholic and remember a time where a group of Protestants doubted a Catholic’s ability to govern this great nation without being influenced by the Pope.
Their concern was that a person’s “Catholic conscience” would overrule the laws of this country. To alleviate their fears, then-presidential candidate John F. Kennedy addressed the Greater Houston Ministerial Association.
It is a tenant of most major religions that the rules of the land are primary and the rules of religion are secondary, unlike other countries where visitors had to follow that country's religious laws.
The Founding Fathers did not want a person’s religious conscience to be a factor in our government. Someone who holds the originalist view of the Constitution should would want the same.
Hugo H. Ernst • Ballwin
