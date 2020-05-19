Letter: A Romney vs. Cuomo contest would be better for America

It is all but assured that the 2020 presidential race will be between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, assuming the nominations proceed as anticipated. I guess I can’t have my first pick, which is retired Gen. James Mattis, so my dream ballot would have the following two names: Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, running against each other.
Who would win? The answer is the American people. Either way, we would have a decent and competent leader in the White House. Too long we’ve allowed ideology and party identification to drive our voting. Instead let’s vote for someone who can actually govern. Remember that running for president and being president may require different skill sets.
Lloyd Hill • Oakland
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.