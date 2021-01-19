 Skip to main content
Letter: A sad day when Americans must be protected from GOP
Letter: A sad day when Americans must be protected from GOP

2 Guard members made extremist statements about inauguration

National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Regarding "National Guard troops flooding in as Washington locks down" (Jan. 14): I never thought I would see a day when we have to almost declare martial law in Washington and across the country in order to protect America from the Republican Party.

Alex Brown • Shrewsbury 

