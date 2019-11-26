President Donald Trump has taken America to new heights, no doubt. His accomplishments in changing America are unparalleled.
Consider these presidential firsts: He corrected the electoral process by proving the election was rigged and that fraudulent votes were cast for Hillary Clinton. He treated immigrants with appropriate disdain while restricting their due process rights. He normalized mendacity as he demonized the press for “fake news” stories. He characterized neo-Nazis and white supremacists as “fine people”. He has taken money from governors and foreign officials staying at his hotels. He offered to host the G-7 summit at his resort. He sided with Russia against his own intelligence services. He praised dictator Kim Jong Un who has subjected his people to crushing poverty and famine. He held up his National Security Council professional staff to public ridicule. He pressured the elected leader of a foreign nation to collect dirt on a political opponent.
What other president has accomplished all this? The answer is simple: no president, ever. Ever. What remarkable accomplishments. That’s why I’m proud to support Trump for king. I mean president.
Robert Ernst • Chesterfield