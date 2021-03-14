Letter: A sign of hope: The symphony and Denève are returning

Regarding “ SLSO brings live music, audiences back to Powell Hall for spring” (March 9): As we slowly emerge from the shadows of the pandemic, here is reason aplenty to rejoice: The St. Louis Symphony is readying its new spring concert series, set for a March 26 debut.

St. Louis-area music lovers, grown weary of Zoom events and hungering for the real thing, can at last reconnect, albeit with masking and distancing requirements, with their beloved orchestra and new music director Stéphane Denève. One year ago, Denève’s inaugural St. Louis season was cut short by the pandemic, but not before he had provided sufficient podium wizardry to fill an entire season and then some.