Regarding the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump: Many don’t understand why testimony previously was held behind closed doors and why so many Republicans are complaining that they don’t have fair representation.
Here is the simple explanation: The inquiry is the investigation of the alleged crime(s). The accused does not take part in the investigation. When all the evidence is amassed, then the accused is arrested and the crimes alleged at their arraignment. Then the accused sees the evidence.
When the House of Representatives finishes its inquiry, and if members decide to impeach, then all that material would be handed over to the Senate for the actual trial. Then the president would have full representation. The Senate would be the jury with the Supreme Court chief justice presiding.
For those Republicans who claim they do not have fair representation in the inquiry, that claim is all blather. Forty-eight Republicans sit on the committees conducting the impeachment inquiry. They have been present for all the testimony and have heard and seen all the evidence presented.
Let the inquiry by the House be finished with integrity. Then, and if the evidence supports impeachment, let the trial by the Senate be held fairly and quickly, and let it happen without any more political deception designed to create public confusion.
Bryan Kasten • Piedmont