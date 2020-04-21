Letter: A St. Louis area resident pays it backward at drive-through
The charity of the St. Louis region never ceases to amaze me. Recently I was in the drive-through line at McDonald’s in Collinsville. When I moved up to the pay window, the clerk told me that my order had been paid for by the driver in front of me in a navy Chrysler Pacifica. It was very timely since I had recently been laid off. I hope the person reads this and receives my heartfelt thanks.

Mary Rice • Florissant

